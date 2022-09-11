Look: Danica Patrick's NASCAR-Themed Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick went viral earlier this week for her Burning Man music festival outfit choices.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver joked that "skin" is often the "fashion" at music festivals.

"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion," she wrote.

Patrick is certainly comfortable in her own skin.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned business woman posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

One of Patrick's shoots was even NASCAR-themed.

Patrick loved her experience with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, joking that she often dreamed of being a full-time swimsuit model.

