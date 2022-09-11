Look: Danica Patrick's NASCAR-Themed Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick went viral earlier this week for her Burning Man music festival outfit choices.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver joked that "skin" is often the "fashion" at music festivals.
"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion," she wrote.
Patrick is certainly comfortable in her own skin.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned business woman posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.
One of Patrick's shoots was even NASCAR-themed.
Patrick loved her experience with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, joking that she often dreamed of being a full-time swimsuit model.
You can view Danica's full galleries with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.