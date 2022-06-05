Look: Danica Patrick's Outfit Went Viral Last Week

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick was on the call for the iconic Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week.

While the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was praised for her broadcasting performance, fans also had some fun with her outfit.

Many thought that the former racing star looked like a certain Star Wars character with her headset on.

There are some similarities there, to be sure.

Patrick, overall, had a great time at the Indy 500.

Hopefully the 2023 edition of the race lives up to the hype.