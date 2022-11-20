Look: Danica Patrick's Racy Sauna Photo Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick might not be a full-time professional athlete anymore, but the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver is still staying in elite shape.

Over the weekend, Patrick gave her fans an inside look at part of her health and wellness routine.

Patrick is a fan of getting hot and then getting really cold.

A photo of Patrick taking in the heat at the sauna is going viral on social media.

Who doesn't like a good sauna?

Patrick, who's retired from racing, is staying involved in the sport, working television coverage for NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1.

Hopefully the former racing star got a good heat on Saturday evening.