Look: Danica Patrick's Racy Vacation Photos Go Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick knows how to live.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver took to social media on Monday to show off her latest trip.

"Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜," she wrote on Instagram.

Patrick clearly had a pretty good time on vacation, based on her photos and the outfits she was wearing during her trip down south.

Patrick and her friends enjoyed a trip to Mexico.

"Fun in the sun in Mexico! Yoga, dancing, drinking, and dressing up! 👗 🍋," she wrote.

Live it up, Danica.