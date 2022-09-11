Look: Danica Patrick's Revealing Outfit Photos Went Viral

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick got fully immersed in the music festival world last weekend.

The former racing star turned business woman had quite the experience at the Burning Man music festival in the desert.

Patrick took to Instagram earlier this week to show off some of her revealing music festival outfits.

They're well put together.

Patrick had a brutally honest admission on the fashion choices, too.

"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion," the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver joked.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perhaps we'll be seeing Patrick at music festivals more often.