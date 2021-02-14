The Spun

Look: Fan Wearing Special Jersey Outside Bubba Wallace’s Car Inspection

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is all set for the Daytona 500 in Florida as a member of Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team. But he’s not the only one representing MJ in Daytona today.

Photos taken from Wallace’s car inspection revealed a fan wearing a No. 12 Bulls jersey with no name on the back. Given that today is February 14, that carries some significance for Air Jordan.

On February 14, 1990, Jordan’s No. 23 jersey was stolen before a game against the Orlando Magic. Jordan sported a No. 12 jersey with no name on the back in order to take the court for the Bulls. His regular jersey was never found.

Whoever that fan is must have paid a pretty penny to get that jersey too. The NBA store currently retails that jersey for $300.

If that isn’t devotion to Michael Jordan, nothing is.

As for Bubba Wallace, 2020 was quite the eventful year for him. He became a national figure for successfully lobbying NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from events, along with his outspoken advocacy for racial justice during the summer.

His efforts landed him a number of big endorsements, not to mention his partnership with Michael Jordan.

All the while, Wallace was enjoying one of his best years on the racetrack too. He finished the year 2020 with a career-high 597 points and 22nd place in the NASCAR Cup Series Classification.

Good luck at Daytona today!


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.