Look: Jimmie Johnson Makes Opinion On Dale Earnhardt Jr. Very Clear

Dale Earnhardt Jr's races have been few and far between as he enjoys his semi-retirement in stock car racing. But last night was a big one for him as he competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in decades.

Earnhardt came in third at the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Afterwards, Earnhardt described the race as a surreal experience, much to the delight of NASCAR fans everywhere.

But it was longtime rival Jimmie Johnson who had one of the nicest messages for his fellow NASCAR icon. Taking to Twitter, he thanked Earnhardt for being such an authentic person.

"Well said brother and thank you for being you, @DaleJr," Johnson wrote. That tweet is going viral with nearly 1,000 likes this morning.

"I want to see you take some laps there @JimmieJohnson!!!!" one user begged.

"When you gonna do some hot laps around North Wilkesboro?" wrote another.

Like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson has also left the NASCAR Cup Series behind to pursue other interests. He's spent the last two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar Series and competed in his first-ever Indy 500 earlier this year.

Maybe once Jimmie Johnson is ready to join Dale Earnhardt in semi-retirement we can see the two NASCAR champions race once again on one of the other major racing tournaments.