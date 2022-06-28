Look: Jimmie Johnson Reacts To His Embarrassing Moment

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson will undoubtedly go down as one of the best drivers of his generation. That being said, his status doesn't guarantee him a spot on the post-race handshake line.

On Tuesday, Johnson posted a video of him getting snubbed by the rest of the Ally Racing team.

Johnson's video included the following caption: "Happens to everyone... right?"

There are plenty of fans who found this video quite hilarious. Others, however, are a bit disappointed that Johnson was left hanging.

"That sucks Jimmie you made that team famous," one fan said. "How quickly they forget, horrible world we live in."

"Wow they snubbed the boss," another fan wrote.

Judging by Johnson's tweet, he got over this post-race handshake snub fairly quickly.