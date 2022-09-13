Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career.

As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning.

"Kyle has been a major part of our history and success at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years," Gibbs said. "When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him including competing for the championship this season."

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will be joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023. He will drive the No. 8 car for them.

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” Busch said Tuesday morning. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

Busch, 37, has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He began his Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports from 2003-07.