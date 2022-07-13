Look: Kelley Earnhardt Reacts To Brother's Cool Admission

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, hugs his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Over the past few months, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Davis have had some really impressive guests on their podcast, "The Dale Jr. Download."

On the latest episode of their podcast, Earnhardt and Davis welcomed Tony Eury Jr. to the show.

Eury was Earnhardt's former crew chief. While on the podcast together, they discussed their triumphs, tense moments and so much more.

Once the show went live, Earnhardt revealed that he sent Eury a text to thank him for joining the show. Eury's response to that text was quite heartwarming.

"I sent Tony Jr a text thanking him as I usually do for some guests, and he replied 'we have a lot to be proud of' and that was a very nice thing to hear from him," Earnhardt tweeted. "For once it wasn’t me trying to convince myself to be proud. It was someone who lived it with me."

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, quickly responded to this tweet. She wrote, "I love this."

NASCAR fans are showing Earnhardt a lot of support after seeing this tweet.

Earnhardt had large shoes to fill when he first debuted in the sport, but he certainly lived up to the hype.