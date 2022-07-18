Look: Man Who Allegedly Killed NASCAR Driver Identified

SPARTA, KY - JULY 7: Bobby East, driver of the #21 State Fair Corn Dogs/Edy's Dibs Ford, talks with former series driver Robert Pressley during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Built Ford Tough 225 practice on July 7, 2006 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR) Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The man who allegedly killed former NASCAR driver Bobby East was reportedly fatally shot by police.

According to reports, East, a former NASCAR driver and United States Auto Club National Champion, was stabbed to death during an alleged gas station dispute.

A 27-year-old man, Trent William Millsap, has been identified as the primary suspect.

According to ABC News, the suspect was killed by police.

During the execution of the warrant Friday, Millsap "became confrontational with officers and a police K-9 was deployed," police said. "Subsequently an officer involved shooting occurred." Police did not say how many officers fired their weapon. Millsap was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Our thoughts continue to be with East's friends and family members during this difficult time.