Look: Meet The Longtime Ex-Husband Of Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is happy being single.

"It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

Patrick's had some notable relationships over the years, including a marriage to a fellow athlete.

The former racing star was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-13. The couple divorced after close to one decade of marriage.

Patrick's ex-husband is a physical therapist who "specializes in sports injuries suffered from playing golf or in racing."

According to reports, they met through work, when Patrick was getting some therapy.

Danica and Paul began dating in the early 2000s before getting married in 2005.

They announced their divorce after 2013.