Look: Michael Jordan Photo Goes Viral Following NASCAR Win

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan is a happy NASCAR owner on Sunday night.

The 23XI Racing team took home the checkered flag in Kansas on Sunday, as Kurt Busch won the Cup Series race.

This is the second win for Jordan's 23XI Racing team, as Bubba Wallace won last year.

Fittingly, Busch was driving a Jumpman-themed car on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan was reportedly "so excited" for Busch and his team following Sunday's win.

Wallace, Busch and the 23XI Racing team are one to watch moving forward.