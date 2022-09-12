Look: Michael Jordan Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win Sunday

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sunday was a big day at the track for 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.

Bubba Wallace, one of the drivers on Jordan's team, won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, while driving teammate Kurt Busch's No. 45 car.

Making that win extra special for Wallace was the fact that his boss, Jordan's co-owner Denny Hamlin, came in second in the race.

"I knew Denny was going to be strong," Wallace said. "It's cool to beat the boss, but it's just cool to be lights out today and come away with the win.

On Sunday, Jordan congratulated Wallace on the second W of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

"Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win," His Airness said. "Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!"

Wallace's victory was the third for 23XI Racing on the NASCAR Cup Series over the last two seasons.

Wallace won at Talladega last October, while Busch took home the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway back in May.