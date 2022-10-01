Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Wastequip Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega.

Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.

One of Deegan's crew members inexplicably ran across the active track and into the infield to retrieve the loose tire. He didn't last long when he got back to his post.

NASCAR officials escorted the man from the track for "retrieving the tire under green flag conditions."

Obviously, this was an incredibly dangerous move by this one crew member, and apparently, he should have known way better than to do it.

Deegan is currently in 13th place as we come upon the final few laps from Talladega. Christian Eckes is in first.