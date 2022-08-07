Look: NASCAR Cup Series Had 2 Special Guests Sunday

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Two very prominent figures at Michigan State were two surprise guests at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Spartans head football coach Mel Tucker and head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo got all the drivers to start their engines at Michigan International Speedway.

Here's the video:

The FireKeepers Casino 400 got underway at 3 p.m. ET and the stakes couldn't be any higher.

The Cup Series playoffs are set to start in about a month and a lot of drivers have yet to clinch their playoff spots.

Bubba Wallace is currently the leader after 20 laps, though there are still 180 more laps to go.

You can watch the remainder of this race on USA Network.