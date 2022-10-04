Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Wastequip Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver.

On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram.

"Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon on my YouTube channel," Deegan wrote. "Stay tuned."

Deegan competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She drives the No. 1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing.

Some people believe Deegan could join the Xfinity Series.

"I hope she’s going to Xfinity series," one fan said. "The truck series is kind of a terrible place to learn at the moment . She has more top tens than any woman in truck series history. There’s a lot of racers who ran better in Xfinity then Truck. I think it’s time to move on."

"She going Xfinity racing next year," another fan predicted.

Deegan finished sixth in her last Camping World Truck Series race.

We won't have to wait much longer to see what's next for Deegan.