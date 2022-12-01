Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral

Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road.

Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase.

"The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first bath and a half coaches with a bunk, while the exterior features a fun and unique color palette with shades of light and dark blue," the company wrote Nov. 20 on Facebook.

After seeing the pictures, plenty of people probably wish their home was as spacious and sleek.

The 30-year-old is making use of a contract extension signed with Hendrick Motorsports in September. Larson also purchased a $5.6 million home in Scottsdale, Arizona, that's 6,500 square feet.

Last year's NASCAR Cup Series champion placed seventh this year with three victories and 10 other top-five finishes. He finished first at Homestead Miami Speedway last month.

Larson can stay on the road throughout the offseason, but he'll have to drive much more carefully to avoid damaging his new luxury motorhome.