Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes.

Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling.

Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR.

"Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being on the DVP. So they must have seen something," Bob Pockrass reports.

NASCAR fans aren't happy.

"Yet another reason that DVP as a concept is a joke," one fan added.

"????? Bubba missed that wreck completely," one fan wrote.

"NASCAR give clarity challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)," another fan added.

Figure it out, NASCAR.