Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes.
Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling.
Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR.
"Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being on the DVP. So they must have seen something," Bob Pockrass reports.
NASCAR fans aren't happy.
"Yet another reason that DVP as a concept is a joke," one fan added.
"????? Bubba missed that wreck completely," one fan wrote.
"NASCAR give clarity challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)," another fan added.
Figure it out, NASCAR.