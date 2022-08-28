Look: NASCAR Photo Of Michael Jordan Going Viral Sunday

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan is at Daytona on Sunday, watching the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale.

Of course, Jordan isn't there as a spectator. He's there in an ownership capacity, as his team 23XI Racing has driver Bubba Wallace competing in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A photo of Jordan keeping an eye on the action is going viral, thanks to the official NASCAR Twitter account.

Because Kurt Busch remains out with a concussion, Wallace is the lone 23XI driver on the track today. After a disappointing start to the year, Wallace posted four straight top 10s from July 17 to August 7, including a second-place showing at Michigan International.

Bubba did not finish last week's race at Watkins Glen though, and is in 18th place currently with 21 laps to go this afternoon.

You can watch the end of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on NBC.