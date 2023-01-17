Look: NASCAR Reveals It Changed Its Safety Rules

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With the 2023 NASCAR season less than a month away, there has been a change to the safety measures for drivers.

Jeff Gluck announced that NASCAR has made a few driver items mandatory instead of recommended.

Oddly enough, underwear have now become a mandatory item for NASCAR drivers. Socks have also been changed from recommended to mandatory.

NASCAR has also announced that a head sock and/or helmet skirt will be mandatory for the 2023 season.

Here are the updated safety rules:

NASCAR fans are quite shocked these items weren't mandatory prior to the 2023 season.

One fan tweeted, "Who was skipping out on those that they needed to change the rule?"

Another fan said, "I want to meet the person who has to check for compliance on this one."

"So, underwear and socks were only recommended before? I wonder which drivers were going commando on race day," one person wrote.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule kicks off on Feb. 5 with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.