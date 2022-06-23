Look: NASCAR Speedway Pays Tribute To Legendary Hall Of Famer

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the sports world lost a legendary figure. Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports, passed away at the age of 95.

In an effort to honor Smith this week, Charlotte Motor Speedway posted a tribute for him on its video board.

The official Twitter account for Charlotte Motor Speedway posted a photo of its tribute for Smith with the caption: "Always with us."

Earlier this Thursday, NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France issued a statement on Smith's passing.

"Race fan are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR. Few knew this truth better than Bruton Smith. Bruton built his race tracks employing a simple philosophy: give race fans memories they will cherish for a lifetime," France said. "In doing so, Bruton helped grow NASCAR's popularity as the preeminent spectator sport. His vision and legacy inspired many, and his fan-first mentality remains today through his son Marcus. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bruton smith, a giant of our sport."

France isn't the only notable figure in NASCAR that posted a heartfelt message for Smith, that's for sure.

Our thoughts remain with Smith's family and friends at this time.