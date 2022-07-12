Look: NASCAR Team Is Furious With 23XI Driver Announcement

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 15: team owner, Richard Childress walks through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

One NASCAR racing team's major announcement has become the source of another's ire on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing outfit announced that Tyler Reddick would be joining the team in 2024. There's no word yet if Reddick will race alongside Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch or replace one of them.

Meanwhile, Reddick will continue driving for Richard Childress Racing, which he has been a part of since joining the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019. Let's just say, RCR is not happy with how news got out that the 26-year-old rising star is leaving in two years.

The team just issued a statement expressing its disappointment.

"We're proud of the success that Tyler Reddick has found at Richard Childress Racing," the statement reads. "We're focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse."

Wonder if today's news ignites a little rivalry between 23XI and Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick is two weeks removed from his first NASCAR Cup Series win. RCR is hoping he has a few more in him in the next 18 months.