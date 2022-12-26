Look: NASCAR Wife's Racy Pool Photo Goes Viral

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A massive cold front hit most of the United States over the Christmas holidays.

But while most of the country was freezing, the wife of a prominent NASCAR star was taking things back to warmer times.

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, went viral for her racy pool photo.

"Wishing I was back in warmer weather ☀️🌴

It was soo cold today in nc and the wind was going crazy. I think it’s going to be even colder tomorrow! 🥶 what’s it like by you? Stay warm! ♥️," she wrote on social media.

Now that's a photo that could warm up most NASCAR fans.

The 2023 NASCAR season can't get here fast enough.