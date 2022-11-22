Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Tony Stewart, Wife

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Happy anniversary, Tony Stewart.

The legendary NASCAR driver and his wife, Leah, are celebrating their one-year anniversary on Monday.

Tony took to social media with a heartfelt post on Monday evening.

"I still can’t believe I’ve been married for a full year to this gorgeous, thoughtful, and most of all fun woman. You make everyday exciting, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures ahead. Love you babe!" Stewart wrote.

NASCAR fans are celebrating the cool news on social media.

"Way to go Tony keep up what you do man," one fan wrote.

"Happy Anniversary to the best couple in racing, may your lives continue to be filled with happiness and wonders of the racing world....." one fan added.

"Looking good buddy!" one fan wrote.

"Happy Anniversary to you both. Ive had the pleasure of meeting you both at different times and you are both terrific with your fans!" one fan added.

Best of luck moving forward, Tony and Leah.