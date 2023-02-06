Look: NASCAR World Feeling Bad For Bubba Wallace

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR World was feeling bad for Bubba Wallace on Sunday evening.

The 23XI Racing driver had a chance to podium at the Clash at the Coliseum, but he was spun out by Austin Dillon toward the end of the short track race

"Austin Dillon spins Bubba Wallace with seven laps to go, ending Wallace's podium chances," Jeff Gluck tweeted.

NASCAR fans felt bad for Wallace following his tough luck.

"At least Bubba Wallace has dignity and race craft, two things Austin Dillon will never have," one fan wrote.

"That cut from Austin Dillon's interview to Bubba Wallace still in the car was great work by the director," one fan added.

"I’m not surprised Austin Dillon dumped Bubba Wallace. I would not have been shocked if the roles were reversed. They both were beating the you know what out of each other," one fan added.

What did you make of Dillon's move on Wallace?