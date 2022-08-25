Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion.

Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.

"As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it's still not the right time for me," Busch said on Twittter. "In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car."

Racing fans are understandably bummed about the news, with many of them expressing their best wishes to Busch on social media throughout the day.

In addition to winning the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series, Busch has won races on the XFinity and Camping World Truck Series, one of three dozen drivers to do so.

He's won 34 Cup Series races all-time, including the 2017 Daytona 500.

Hopefully, Busch will be okay, whether he ever races again or not. Health is paramount to anything else.