Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Decision News

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace received a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race.

The 23XI Racing driver intentionally spun out another driver and then shoved Kyle Larson after the two drivers got out of their respective cars.

This week, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin announced that Wallace faced further internal discipline.

"He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn't represent it that well last week," Hamlin said. "But you know, in the grand scheme of things, we're very happy with his progress. And he knows he's still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car."

NASCAR fans believed the decision to punish Wallace was the right one.

"We all make mistakes. Leave the rage racing to the video game guys," one fan wrote.

"Danny done the same thing many times," one fan added.

"I believe Bubba got off VERY easy and I hope he learns something. With that being said Kyle Larson was given a FAR Harsher penalty for a far lesser crime. He lost his ride, his sponsor plus more than I have room to mention," one fan added.

Wallace will not be competing this weekend.

NASCAR's Cup Series race will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET from Miami.