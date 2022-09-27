Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing True Velocity Chevrolet) passes Cody Ware (#51 Rick Ware Racing Nurtec ODT Ford) during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race on September 25, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.

"Thanks to everyone for reaching out with support and kind words," Ware said. "The current plan is to race this weekend at Talladega! Going through physical therapy to deal with ligament damage and a few other things. Might still be on crutches come race day but that’s not gonna stop me."

Ware's status for this Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway could change in the coming days. For now, NASCAR fans are thrilled that he plans on racing this weekend.

"Glad you're ok Cody," one fan responded.

"Wish the best for you and your recovery, Cody," a second fan tweeted. "And best of luck this weekend!"

Another fan wrote, "Go get em, bud."

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of officiating and technical inspection, said the competition officials would review Ware's crash to see if any changes need to be made to the track at Texas Motor Speedway.

"So we’ll look at all that, work with our folks at Nebraska on the safety aspects of the facility and see if there’s anything we need to do there, the car, and even our pit crews and how they position themselves for pit stops," Sawyer said. "More times than not, they’re right there up against the wall, maybe a foot or piece of equipment is sitting on the wall. So all those things we’ll look at today and what adjustments we need to make, and we’ll make them sooner than later as we head into Talladega."