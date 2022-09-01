Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Interview

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC - AUGUST 31: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (3) drinks a much deserved Budweiser after finishing third at the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. left the sports world in awe on Thursday night, finishing in third place in the CARS Tour's Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Last night's event was the first time Earnhardt competed in a late model stock car race since 1997.

Unsurprisingly, Earnhardt received an awesome reception from the crowd once he passed the finish line.

Following the race, Earnhardt revealed just how much this race means to him.

"When I was standing here before the race started, I almost wanted to cry. I was so emotional because every seat was filled. I still can't believe this happened. I still can't believe this happened. This place was forgotten about [prior to the race]."

Earnhardt continued: "There's a lot of people that believed in it, but not enough. Enough switches got flipped and enough fortunate things happened that here we are. But I still don't believe it. I'll tell you, that moment, getting behind that car, you could feel the energy. It felt exactly like being hear in 1990."

Fans really liked how honest Earnhardt was during his post-race interview.

Earnhardt also made sure to shine the spotlight on the winner of Thursday's race, Carson Kvapil.

"Carson's the next real deal, man," Earnhardt said. "He's a heck of a driver. Total package, great kid. We're proud of him tonight. It's a big win for him."

Moments like this are why Earnhardt is so well-respected in the sports world.