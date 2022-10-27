Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015.

Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out.

She confronted Hamlin following the race.

“What are you doing,” Patrick said. “You did the same (expletive) thing in practice.”

Years later, Patrick has finally gotten an answer.

Hamlin appeared on Patrick's podcast this week.

“I was aggressive, for sure, but usually when I crash my friends, it’s only because I’m trying to help,” Hamlin said.

Patrick replied: “Yeah, I’m glad you just dumped my primary car, my back-up and then I had to go to another back-up for the Daytona 500. That was my plan, too.”

The conversation continued.

“Looking back at the scenario, I think you told me like, ‘You’re too loose. I didn’t do anything wrong, you’re just too loose,’ ” Patrick said. “Let’s just be really honest, like tell me the serious — what really was going on in your head? Is that a fact, or was it something else?”

“I do think your cars were too loose, yes,” Hamlin said. “It’s so interesting when I watch some of these cars, like Hendrick (Motorsports) cars and stuff, and how loose they run their cars during speedway races. … The (only) way I can make you go faster is by pushing you, and if I can’t push you, then I’m not going to help you. I’m just gonna try dump you every chance that I get. I always try to push people that I feel like are very stable, their cars are stable, and I can hit them without them spinning out.”

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what happened.

Patrick has since retired, though Hamlin has continued in the sport, driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.