Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Statement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he's leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing next year.

After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, the two-time Cup Series champion will depart as the team's all-time winningest driver. Founder Joe Gibbs released a statement expressing gratitude to Busch.

"Kyle has been a major part of our history and success at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years," Gibbs said. "When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction."

JGR fans aren't happy to see Busch go, and many blame the team for pushing out the 37-year-old and other veteran drivers. Others are already speculating that Gibbs' 19-year-old grandson, Ty Gibbs, will replace Busch and drive the No. 18 car in 2023.

Busch said the change will give him a "clean slate" after a decorated tenure with JGR. He also discussed RCR's rich legacy in a statement shared by his new team.

"Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me," Busch said. "As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes."