Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season.

According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season.

"Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote.

Is it true, though?

NASCAR fans are hopeful.

"Please be true. Caution laps are too long and ruins the art of road racing strategy as it is," one fan wrote.

"Let’s remove stages all together, if Jeff Gluck had a poll to remove stages we know most people would vote no and NASCAR would have to go that route," one fan added.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN," another fan wrote.

"Now can we go to a code 60 instead of a caution? Race fans will thank you," one fan suggested.

"ALL races …… award points at the “stage” lap ….. if so inclined," another fan wrote.

Should NASCAR make the big change for 2023?