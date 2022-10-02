Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday

Another week, another major NASCAR wreck.

On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon.

"Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted.

It's been a crash-heavy season in the NASCAR Cup Series world.

"A bad bump between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Harrison Burton sends the No. 21 out of shape collecting Noah Gragson, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley," one fan tweeted.

"Shocked it didn’t take more cars out. Even the ones in it have minimal damage," another fan added.

"Already, guys? Damn! Knock that off!" one fan added.

"Unless he takes a JJ Yeley type roll, I give Burton 5 years in Cup before just no one signs him," another fan predicted.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is airing on NBC.