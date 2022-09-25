Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track.

Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat.

It got pretty heated.

Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like that in a while.

"Andrew Grady says # Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk, so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head,'" one fan wrote.

"Grady said he wanted to talk to Callihan and was flipped off. Callihan denies that version of events," another fan suggested.

"By the way, alternative view of the Grady/Callihan altercation ... don't think Callihan had time to flip him off," another fan wrote on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if the two drivers face punishment for their actions.