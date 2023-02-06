Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch News

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Reports out of Mexico stated that veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had been fined and sentenced to prison time for a gun incident in the country.

Busch took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce what really happened.

The veteran NASCAR driver revealed that he brought a gun into Mexico and forgot that it was in his bag at the airport. Busch has a concealed carry license but didn't remember that the gun was in the bag.

Busch has complied with authorities and the matter is believed to be closed.

Still, that's scary.

"Oh ok," one fan wrote.

"Class Act Rowdy. Own up to it and move on. The haters will try to smear you but that’s because they can’t be as successful as you," another fan added.

"It’s a shame RCR can’t make use of that old Remington sponsorship," one fan added.

"I thought this was fake a few hours ago. What in the hell?!?!?!?" one fan added.

Hopefully, everything is OK now.