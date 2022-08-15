Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew Incident

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NASCAR pit crew workers are some of the most-underrated figures in all of sports.

This weekend, we had a scary incident involving Daniel Suarez's pit crew.

Suarez nearly collided with some of his pit crew members during the race

"If there was ever any doubt, pit crews are true athletes. It’s the worst feeling knowing I could have really hurt one of my guys, thankfully it didn’t come to that! Came in too hot & misjudged my stall, but Cory Jeremy Josh Milan & Jerick handled it like pros. Sorry again boys," he tweeted.

That could've been much worse.

"Pit crew members are truly at another level," one fan wrote.

"This had disaster written all over it, glad both guys are good," another fan wrote.

"Got to know some of the Suarez crew at Tootsie's a few months ago. Glad everyone's okay," another fan added.

"True athletes very crazy how these guys stay composed with the threat of getting hit by a second car right there!" one fan added.

Say safe, guys!