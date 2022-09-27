Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR.

A video has surfaced of two pit crew members getting side-swiped by an incoming vehicle.

Thankfully, the two pit crew members who were grazed by the car didn't suffer any noticeable injuries during that exchange.

Nonetheless, the NASCAR world has pointed out that pit crew members could be a split second away from suffering potential life-threatening injuries at a moment's notice.

"1 sec quicker, could've seriously hurt this crew," a fan tweeted.

"Jeez I don't know what these guys get paid but I gave a feeling it's not enough," one person said after seeing this video.

Hopefully, NASCAR can find a way to come up with precautionary measures that can eliminate scary moments like this.