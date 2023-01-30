Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Shocking Breakup

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The NASCAR world was surprised to hear about a prominent breakup over the weekend.

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex announced over the weekend that they've split.

"To my fans and partners... Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would ask that you respect our privacy as there will be no further comment about this matter," he announced.

The NASCAR world is pretty surprised by what's transpired.

"WOW!!! Was not expecting this at all," one fan wrote.

"i’m sad but wishing the best for both Martin and Sherry," one fan added.

"Man. This stinks. They seemed good together," one fan added.

"Wow didn't expect to see this," another fan wrote on social media.

We wish both of them the best moving forward.