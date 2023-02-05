Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Announcement

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR announced some major sponsorship news on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR announced a new full-time sponsor for 2023.

"Since Ally first joined the #NASCAR industry in 2019, we’ve been blown away by the allyship found on and off the track. We’re excited to kick off 2023 by becoming an official partner of @NASCAR and continuing to support the racing we all love during their 75th anniversary," Ally Racing announced.

It's a big move by NASCAR.

"Its always good to have an Ally," one fan wrote.

"Ally should be the gold standard for NASCAR sponsorship going forward," one fan added.

"Glad to have Ally in our corner," Dale Jr. tweeted.

"Everyone’s better off with an Ally," Alex Bowman added.

NASCAR's 2023 season begins on Sunday night.