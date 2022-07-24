Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Wreck
Another week, another notable incident between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain.
Hamlin and Chastain were battling for position out in front of Sunday's Cup Series race.
Chastain ended up crashing out of the race as he spun out after getting run into the wall by Hamlin.
NASCAR fans are not surprised by the latest incident between the two prominent drivers.
Not everyone believes it was intentional, though.
Other fans are less sure.
Was the incident between Hamlin and Chastain accidental or intentional?