Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Car Fire

Chase Briscoe has had a tough time during this afternoon's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond.

With less than 50 laps to go, Briscoe is currently in 27th place after losing multiple laps due to a fire in his car. The 27-year-old, who drives the Ford Mustang No. 14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, had to pit in order to extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, Briscoe was able to do just that and then resume the race.

Overall, Briscoe is fortunate that he wasn't seriously hurt or burned today. The fact he was able to resume driving is an added bonus.

After a relatively strong start--a third-place finish at Daytona in February and a win at Phoenix in March--to the 2022 season, Briscoe has posted only two more top 10 finishes. Today is about to be his 10th-straight race finishing outside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick is trying to hold off Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and others to pick up the win. You can catch the end of today's race on USA.