Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Grand Marshals

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: WWE wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella pose for photos on the midway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR had some special grand marshals on hand for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race.

The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki, were on hand for the race in Sonoma, California on Sunday afternoon.

The WWE stars went viral on social media.

Now that's how you start a race, NASCAR.

WWE appreciated the special start.

The Bella twins had some fun on the track with Kurt Busch prior to Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race, too.

It seemed to be a pretty fun day for the WWE stars at the NASCAR track.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is airing on FS1.