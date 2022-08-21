Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race.

It was unfortunate.

That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR world as a whole, which was excited to watch the former Formula 1 champion on Sunday afternoon.

Raikkonen had been having a really impressive performance, prior to his crashing out.

Jeff Gluck had more on the crashing out.

"Kimi Raikkonen has dropped the window net. In NASCAR when you get out of the car, you're done for the race. Hard to see what happened on replay, but maybe pushed off by the 27," he reported.

It had been a pretty wild sight earlier in the day.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is airing on USA Network.