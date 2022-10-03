Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News
NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year.
According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023.
Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon.
Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16 Chevrolet car for Kaulig Racing beginning in 2023.
NASCAR fans are excited.
"AJ! Next season is gonna be fun man," one fan wrote.
"NASCAR Cup champion of 2023 right here," another fan predicted.
"Happy Monday!! So pumped for him....He deserves it!" one fan added.
"DINGER REDEMPTION ARC IS HAPPENING," another fan predicted on social media.
The NASCAR world is clearly excited to have the veteran driver back in the Cup Series next year.