Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year.

According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023.

Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon.

Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16 Chevrolet car for Kaulig Racing beginning in 2023.

NASCAR fans are excited.

"AJ! Next season is gonna be fun man," one fan wrote.

"NASCAR Cup champion of 2023 right here," another fan predicted.

"Happy Monday!! So pumped for him....He deserves it!" one fan added.

"DINGER REDEMPTION ARC IS HAPPENING," another fan predicted on social media.

The NASCAR world is clearly excited to have the veteran driver back in the Cup Series next year.