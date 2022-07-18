Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Wife Photo

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Samantha Busch, the wife of longtime NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a great throwback photo on Twitter on Sunday.

NASCAR's Cup Series was in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

In honor of the race, Samantha Busch shared a cool throwback photo of their family.

"A classic," she wrote.

Samantha Busch's face in that photo is incredible.

"That face is priceless," one fan tweeted.

"But did y’all keep the lobster after the race tho?" one fan wondered.

"Miss those days, when he actually had good cars and racing for wins every week," another fan added.

Maybe the photo can be recreated in the future...