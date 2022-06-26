Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Controversy

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Longtime NASCAR driver Tony Stewart was involved in a heated moment on the track on Saturday night.

Stewart won a Camping World SRX Series, continuing to dominate his time on the track, but he had a heated moment with another driver.

There was a confrontation between Stewart and Ernie Francis Jr. after contact was made during a caution period.

"For him to hit me under caution, that's kinda a dirty move there," Francis Jr. said.

Stewart, meanwhile, wasn't happy, either.

“They’ve pissed off Uncle Tony right now,” Stewart said after the altercation.

“They’re about to get a dose of it that they don’t want. Trust me, I know every dirty trick and got it in my bag.”

“When you’re following somebody and a guys on the outside, as soon as he gets clear, he just turns down across. That’s the dumbest shit you could do.”

“I’m just done playing nice with everybody. Anybody that touches me, I’m touching back, times five. Done jacking with some of these clowns.”

Stewart made it clear that he'll be having some conversations with his fellow drivers moving forward.

Whose side are you taking?