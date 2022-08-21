Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Weather News

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday appears to be set for a lengthy delay.

Lightning storms are hitting the area on Sunday afternoon, leading to a likely delay in the Cup Series race

"Just told to come down from my tower in turn 5 because Nascar is in a lightning hold. Will be on hold for 30 mins if we get no more strikes inside of 8 miles. No on track activity till the hold is lifted," Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

"Every strike inside of 8 miles resets the 30 minute clock."

Thankfully, it looks like there will be a decent sized window to get the race in.

Still, lightning is never good.

It's been a rain-delay type of season in the NASCAR world.

"Every week lol," one fan wrote.

"The whole storm has lightning so this will take a............................................while" one fan added.

"Cup is repeat every Sunday with rain," another fan added.

The race was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. E.T. on USA Network, but that's not going to happen.