Look: NFL Player Will Drive Pace Car For NASCAR Race

An NFL player will be driving the pace car prior to a Cup race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a couple of weeks. He's from the area, too.

New England Patriots center David Andrews has been invited by NASCAR to drive the honorary pace car - a Toyota Camry TRD - prior to the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.

"Patriots center David Andrews will drive the pace car prior to the Cup race at New Hampshire in a couple of weeks," said Bob Pockrass.

Better yet, this will be a birthday celebration for Andrews.

In a statement, he revealed he can't think of a better way to be celebrating his 30th birthday.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my 30th birthday,” Andrews said in a release on nhms.com. “I’m a big NASCAR fan, but I never dreamed of driving the pace car. Leading the field to green at ‘The Magic Mile’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel!”

Andrews will lead the 40 racers to the green flag on Sunday, July 17.