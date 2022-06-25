Look: NFL Star In Attendance For Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

There were plenty of people in attendance for this Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Nashville.

In fact, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara showed up to this weekend's event.

The official Twitter account for NASCAR showed Kamara at the track with No. 41 headphones on.

Kamara's passion for NASCAR isn't anything new. Last year, he was hired as the company's first-ever growth and engagement advisor.

“It’s an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor,” Kamara said at that time. “I’m excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.”

Judging by Kamara's latest post on Twitter, he enjoyed his time at this Saturday's race.

Kamara isn't the only marquee figure at this event. NBA legend Michael Jordan was also briefly spotted at Nashville Superspeedway.

This Saturday's race is currently being televised on USA.